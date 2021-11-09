Fire in kitchen at Olathe apartment causes estimated $10K in damages

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire Tuesday night that started in a kitchen.

Firefighters responded to the fire at an apartment building near Interstate 35 and College way around 7:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to an apartment kitchen on the eighth floor, according to the department.

An older adult was checked at the scene for possible smoke inhalation by Johnson County Med Act.

The fire is estimated to have caused $10,000 in damages.

The fire department said most fire inside homes in the United States start in the kitchen.