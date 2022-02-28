OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a house fire call early Monday morning that burned three homes.

According to the fire department, the call to the 11100 block of W. 172nd Terrace came in at around 4:20 a.m.

Responding crews found a two-story home engulfed in flames and reported the fire had spread to homes on both sides.

Overland Park Fire said all three homes were under construction and did not yet have fire protection measures in place. Wind helped spread the embers to the other homes.

All occupants were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

The three homes were destroyed Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Olathe Fire Department assisted Overland Park in putting out the fire, which took just over an hour.