Fire pit likely ignited Overland Park duplex, killing cat, investigators say

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two families are safe but a cat is dead after a fire engulfed a duplex on April 2, causing extensive damage, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Crews were called to the fire at 83rd and Grandview Lane shortly before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found everyone was safe outside, but the fire was raging. It took 45 minutes to bring it under control.

No one was injured. The duplex was damaged by smoke and fire throughout the structure.

The Red Cross is assisting one side of the duplex with lodging. The other side will stay with friends.

Neighbors told investigators that the duplex residents had a fire pit burning on a wooden deck. Soon after, they noticed the deck was on fire. Investigators believe that’s what caught the duplex on fire.

The OPFD stated people should not use fire pits or charcoal grills on wooden decks.