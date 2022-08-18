OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Firefighters say they don’t know what started the fire that destroyed three homes under construction earlier this year.

Firefighters responded to the massive fire near W. 172nd Terrace and Barton Street on Feb. 28.

Investigators determined the fire started on the outside of one of the houses and spread to the other two adjacent homes. Firefighters said wind helped spread embers to the other homes.

They looked into all possibilities from small warming fires used by construction crews under certain conditions to arson, but could not find conclusive evidence to rule out any possible causes.

Overland Park Fire Department said its investigation into the fire ended, but it can be reopened at any time if new information or additional evidence surfaces.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.