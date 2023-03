KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters respond to a fire under a bridge near East 19th and Troost Ave. (PHOTO: KC Scout)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigator is looking into the cause of a fire under a Kansas City bridge.

Firefighters responded to the call under the U.S. Highway 71 bridge near East 19th Street and Troost Avenue around 9 a.m.

The fire didn’t cause any significant damage, but it did cause a lot of smoke to fill the area and hang over the highway.