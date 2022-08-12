OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A firefighter was injured and two pets were rescued from an overnight house fire in Overland Park officials believe was started by careless smoking.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, the Overland Park and Leawood fire departments were called to the 5300 block of W 158th Place on reports of a house fire.

Crews saw smoke and fire coming from the backside of the two-story home and all occupants were outside.

Once firefighters began an offensive attack on the fire, they searched the home and rescued a cat and a dog from inside.

One crew member was treated at the scene for heat related stress. No one else was injured.

Initial investigations indicate the fire may have been started by the careless discard of smoking materials.

The entire home has significant smoke damage and the fire caused significant damage to all floors of the home.

