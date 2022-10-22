A burned truck sits in a field near Sibley, Mo. Firefighters are fighting a grass fire on Oct. 21, 2022

BUCKNER, Mo. — Fort Osage Fire Chief says one of the firefighters that were injured in a grass fire Friday afternoon was released from the hospital with minor injuries, while the other remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The firefighters were among a number of emergency crews who responded to a grass fire in front of a house north of Buckner.

Firefighters said the fire started in a shed and spread to the grass. The flames grew into a 15-acre grass fire.

At one point the fire jumped over the road and surrounded the two firefighters who were injured. Changing conditions forced them to make a “May Day” call and other crews rushed to help. The fire destroyed the brush truck the two firefighters were using.

The Fort Osage Fire Protection District said both firefighters were transported to hospitals.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

