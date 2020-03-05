KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters were once again at a south Kansas City apartment complex Wednesday night, battling a massive 3-alarm fire.

The fire was located at Willow Creek Apartments, located near 99th Street and Wornall Road.

A large fire occurred at the same apartment complex just one day ago. Six residents had to be rescued Tuesday night, but none were injured. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

This time, the same apartment building caught fire. Since it was unoccupied after Tuesday’s fire, no one was injured. It’s unclear what caused both fires at this time.