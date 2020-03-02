Firefighters battling large house fire in rural Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a large house fire in rural Clay County.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon near NE 136th Street and Cameron Road in the Fishing River Township.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, all residents were safely evacuated from the house and there are no injuries.

Firefighters from several agencies are fighting the fire, including Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Lawson and Fishing River.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story is developing.