KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A burning car closed part of Interstate 35 Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to Interstate 35 and Chouteau shortly after 8 a.m. By the time they arrived smoke and flames were shooting out of the car.

They were able to get the fire under control about 15-minutes later.

It did not look like the flames spread to the nearby brush along the side of the highway.

Emergency crews have not said if anyone was injured in the fire.

Because it happened on Sunday morning, traffic was light and it didn’t cause any travel issues.

