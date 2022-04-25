KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire damaged three units in a Kansas City apartment building Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire near East 12th and The Paseo around 2:15 p.m.

Smoke and fire were already shooting out of the building’s attic space by the time crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

