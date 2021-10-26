Firefighters hand out smoke alarms in Overland Park neighborhood where man died

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Firefighters plan to go door to door in the neighborhood where an Overland Park man died in a fire last week.

Investigators said the home where 77-year-old David Zabriskie died near 115th Street and Nieman Road did not have working smoke detectors. When firefighters arrived on Oct. 21, heavy smoke was already pouring out of the two-story home.

Crews from the Overland Park Fire Department will knock on doors in that neighborhood Tuesday to remind homeowners to check their smoke alarms. They also have free smoke alarms for anyone who needs one.

“We’ve found that visiting with residents and helping make sure they have working smoke alarms helps calm fears in a neighborhood that’s just experienced a tragic loss,” Fire Marshal Mike Casey said.

The fire crews will be in the area of 115th Street and Nieman Road from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.