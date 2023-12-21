LATHROP, Mo. — Firefighters in Clinton County are responding to a fire at a grain elevator Thursday morning.

The fire is in Lathrop, Missouri, which is about 45 minutes north of Kansas City, off of Interstate 35.

Firefighters were called to the grain elevator just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement has blocked off the area while crews fight the fire. No evacuations have been ordered.

So far, there have been no injuries reported.

There’s no word about what caused the fire. We do know the school district canceled classes today due to a power outage.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.