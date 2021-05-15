Firefighters make quick work of an early morning fire in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Fire District #1 of Johnson County were sent to the area of East Warren Street and South Elm to investigate a fire alarm.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the home and called for additional crews to battle the fire.

The fire was found and contained quickly before spreading throughout the home.

Thanks to the smoke alarms in the home, everyone was able to get out safely and there was no one injured. Two adults are staying with friends and family while repairs are made. The cause has been determined to be electrical in nature. No damage estimate is available currently.