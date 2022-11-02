LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – A Cass County woman had her baby on the floor of a Lee’s Summit fire station Thursday. Wednesday she met the firefighters who helped her deliver a healthy baby girl.

Destiny Hatfield wasn’t due for nearly four weeks and it was a week before she was set to be induced.

“I thought I was having some gas pains and then my water broke. All the sudden it was time,” Hatfield recalled.

So she and her mom started the approximately 25 minute drive to the hospital.

“We were on our way up to the hospital, we saw the fire station she was like ‘what you think do you think you can make it?'” her mother asked.

“Oh no I can feel her, she’s coming out right now I can not make it,” she responded.

The ambulance was out on a call, but a firetruck was there. Her mom ran to the fire station door.

“They came outside, they asked me how far apart my contractions were? My mom told them about 2-3 minutes, I was like ‘I just had one 30 seconds ago they aren’t that far apart,'” she said.

“Usually its not an immediate case so I called a different station to have an ambulance come in,” Capt. Ben Gray said.

But there wasn’t time, the baby was already on her way.

“I really didn’t think I’d be pushing her out on the floor of a fire department but here we are.” Hatfield said looking at the weight bench area rubber mats where she gave birth.

“We have training on giving birth for mothers and you just kind of start going down the checklist,” paramedic Shelby Seelinger said.

Four minutes after the call for an ambulance went out Aurora was born at 12:13 p.m. weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

“I’ve got four kids of my own and it kind of felt the same way as when my kids were born, just a real high level form of excitement and just relief everything was okay with the baby,” Seelinger said.

After cutting the cord mom and baby were off to the hospital. Thursday they returned to Lee’s Summit Fire Station 5 to thank the firefighters who delivered her. Destiny brought Crumble Cookies. Aurora was showing her support for the firefighting community, wearing a knit hat with the initials FD.

“It’s amazing to be able to see her talk to her, talk to Mom, see Aurora it’s very rewarding,” Gray said.

“Im so grateful you guys were here you were amazing,” Hatfield told the firefighters.

While Aurora is doing great, Lee’s Summit Fire reminds anyone suffering a medical emergency to call 911 before stopping at a fire station for help. Fire stations are not always staffed when firefighters and paramedics are out on calls.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.