PAOLA, Kan. — Emergency responders ask drivers to avoid an area in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports there are firefighters from multiple departments who are working to put out a fire on 319th Street near Victory Road.

Traffic in each direction is stopped due to the fire. The Sheriff asks drivers to use detours to get around the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.