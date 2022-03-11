KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a three-story building Friday afternoon.

When fire crews pulled up at the building near Independence Avenue and Bellefontaine, black smoke was already pouring out of the second and third stories of the building.

The call went out around 2:54 p.m., and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire less than 10 minutes later.

Firefighters found about ten people on the third floor trying to escape from thick smoke. They were able to get everyone to safety. No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting people who live in the building and need someplace to stay.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

