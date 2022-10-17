OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department said a fire Sunday night that displaced a family serves as a reminder to get fireplaces and furnaces inspected every year.

Crews were called to a house fire near Switzer Road and W 132nd Terrace at about 7 p.m. On scene, crews saw fire coming from the roof of the two story home.

Fire fighters began attacking the fire and had it under control in about 30 minutes. Two adults and a child were able to get out safely and will be staying with relatives.

The attic and roof suffered significant damage from the fire, as well as from water and falling debris.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the fireplace chimney.

The fire department said this type of fire serves as a reminder to get annual inspections.

