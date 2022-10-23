KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nearly two square mile brush fire closed sections of I-470 and forced some neighborhoods to be evacuated. That fire is contained, but it was the cause of a very scary afternoon.

At its greatest, it was one mile in length and one mile in width and 14 different agencies responded.



“It’s a little hard not to be nervous, not to start shaking and starting to run around like a chicken with your head cut off,” said Deanna Aikin, who was evacuated from her home.



As the fire moved in, it clouded the highway and visibility became the chief concern for drivers.

For Akin, it was her livelihood at stake. as her and her horses forced out of their home.



“Right now, I’m trying not to think about that, but I’m hoping that everything gets stopped.”



At the center of this fire, the sights became even more ominous.



“We always worry about exposures and fire spread, then the incident starts to threaten other properties and other people and we don’t want that for public safety,” said Ty Helphrey of the Raytown Fire Protection District.



Anytime you have a fire this big, challenges will present themselves. One of those challenges was the amount of water supply.



“We’re getting water, but anytime you ask for thousands upon thousands of gallons every minute, you have to work at it,” said Helphrey.



Also, the terrain does not make job for first responders any easier. KCFD fire chief Donna Lake says all of the structures affected were abandoned buildings. The fire started at a recycle center for brush and mulch.



Lake credited hours and hours of preparation for the quick response



“When we have a fire of this magnitude, we work regionally. We practice and train together and as fire chiefs, we are pretty in tuned with each other,” said Lake.



At this time, no injuries have been reported.



As for Deanna, the fire never reached her property, and her horses are safe.





