Fires from suspected homeless camp impact traffic in downtown loop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected homeless camp kept Kansas City firefighters busy Friday morning, and caused delays for thousands of drivers trying to get through the downtown loop.

Firefighters were called to the southwest corner of the loop twice Friday morning. Once around 3 a.m. and the other about five hours later.

They believe someone set a fire under the the ramp from westbound I-670 to southbound I-35 to try and stay warm overnight. The smoke from the fire then billowed onto the highways and impacted traffic.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but traffic was delayed as firefighters remained on the overpass.

