Fireworks sold in Lee’s Summit, but city reminds they’re illegal 362 days of the year

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Fireworks stands are up and open on both sides of the state line, as people plan their 4th of July weekend. But just because you can buy fireworks in a city, doesn’t mean you can set them off there.
Lee’s Summit is one of those communities.
The city allows fireworks sales during a certain time leading up to the holiday. If you want to actually shoot off the fireworks you buy within city limits, you’ll need to take additional steps, or risk a fine.
Lee’s Summit only allows fireworks to be discharged on:
- July 3
- 10 a.m. — 11 p.m.
- July 4
- 10 a.m. — Midnight
- July 5
- 10 a.m. — 11 p.m.
You’ll also need a permit to shoot off fireworks in the city limits. To report a fireworks violation, call the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s non-emergency line at 816-969-7390.