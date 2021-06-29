Fireworks sold in Lee’s Summit, but city reminds they’re illegal 362 days of the year

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Fireworks stands are up and open on both sides of the state line, as people plan their 4th of July weekend. But just because you can buy fireworks in a city, doesn’t mean you can set them off there.

Lee’s Summit is one of those communities.

The city allows fireworks sales during a certain time leading up to the holiday. If you want to actually shoot off the fireworks you buy within city limits, you’ll need to take additional steps, or risk a fine.

Lee’s Summit only allows fireworks to be discharged on:

  • July 3
    • 10 a.m. — 11 p.m.
  • July 4
    • 10 a.m. — Midnight
  • July 5
    • 10 a.m. — 11 p.m.

You’ll also need a permit to shoot off fireworks in the city limits. To report a fireworks violation, call the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s non-emergency line at 816-969-7390.

