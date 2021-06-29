Fireworks sold in Lee’s Summit, but city reminds they’re illegal 362 days of the year

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Fireworks stands are up and open on both sides of the state line, as people plan their 4th of July weekend. But just because you can buy fireworks in a city, doesn’t mean you can set them off there.

Lee’s Summit is one of those communities.

The city allows fireworks sales during a certain time leading up to the holiday. If you want to actually shoot off the fireworks you buy within city limits, you’ll need to take additional steps, or risk a fine.

Lee’s Summit only allows fireworks to be discharged on:

July 3 10 a.m. — 11 p.m.

July 4 10 a.m. — Midnight

July 5 10 a.m. — 11 p.m.



In addition the fireworks must be approved for use in the city limits and a permit is required.

For information on what is an approved firework, information regarding the required permit and safety tips, please visit:https://t.co/LZwvDl8LtZ — Lees Summit Police (@LSPDPIO) June 29, 2021

You’ll also need a permit to shoot off fireworks in the city limits. To report a fireworks violation, call the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s non-emergency line at 816-969-7390.