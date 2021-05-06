Fireworks fizzle: 4th of July fireworks show at Bishop Miege High School won’t happen

Annual Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks In NYC Spread Out Over Six Nights on June 29, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — A plan to bring back a 4th of July fireworks favorite fizzled out this week.

Roeland Park tweeted Thursday the 2021 Northeast Johnson County Fireworks display on July 3, at Bishop Miege High School will not happen this year. The event was also canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from Fairway, Roeland Park, Westwood, Bishop Miege High School and St. Agnes Parish met recently to discuss logistics and other issues surrounding the event.

The city said it needed a unanimous decision to move forward because of the number of people involved. After talking through the event, they could not reach a decision that everyone supported.

Organizers hope the public fireworks display will return in 2022.