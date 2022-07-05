OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two fires, in different parts of the metro, are blamed on fireworks.

In Overland Park, the fire department responded to a house fire near West 106th and Antioch shortly after 9 p.m. on July 4.

Firefighters said it appeared fireworks ignited the shake shingle roof on the house. The fire damaged the house, but no one was injured.

“This could have been so much worse. This is why fireworks are illegal in OP. Leave the show to the pros,” Overland Park’s Fire Department tweeted after the fire.

In Independence, firefighters from five different stations responded to a fire at the Cedar Brooke Apartments on Quail Creek Drive shortly before midnight.

Firefighters arrived and found a carport burning. The fire department said the flames were threatening nearby apartment buildings. Independence said firefighters were on scene until nearly 2 a.m. extinguishing hotspots.

The fire department said no one was injured in the fire, but it did cause significant damage to the carport.

