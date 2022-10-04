FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — It’s a historic day at Fort Leavenworth.

Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle will lead Fort Leavenworth after commanding the Army’s 10th Mountain Division. Beagle is the first African American commanding general at the military installation.

It comes 168 years after the Buffalo Soldiers formed the first Black Calvary units at Fort Leavenworth.

Beagle has served in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan and held leadership positions from platoon to brigade level. He has also served as an Advisor in NATO missions.

During a ceremony Tuesday morning, Lt. Gen. Beagle said he never thought he’d be chosen to lead the Army’s intellectual center.

“Diversity is our strength, but you have to see it to really be a strength. And I think this is just one demonstration of me being seen in a position, first time, and everybody sees there’s hope. I can do whatever I want to do because the Army’s a meritocracy and it just proves it, by getting to certain levels,” Beagle said.

As the commander of the United States Army Combined Arms Center, Lt. Gen. Beagle is responsible for the synchronization and integration of Doctrine, Organization, Training, Education and Leader Development at ten Centers of Excellence and 16 Branch Schools across the globe.

Lt. Gen. Beagle is the great grandson of a WWI veteran. He received his commission from the ROTC program at South Carolina State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice.

He also earned a Master’s Degree from K-State and he said he’s happy to be back in Kansas, calling Leavenworth “America’s favorite hometown” because of the sense of community soldiers feel while they’re stationed at the base.

