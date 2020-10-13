First and only PUMA store coming to Kansas City, will open in Legends Outlets’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Metro shoppers will now have more options buying athletic wear when they head out to Legends Outlets.’

PUMA is opening a factory store at the Kansas City, Kansas outlet center by late 2020.

This will be the first and only PUMA factory storefront in the metro, and the only location within a 150-mile-radius of Legends Outlets.

The 5,488-square-foot PUMA store at Legends will feature popular product lines for men, women and children, as well as the latest fashion apparel for a variety of sports.

The company is planning a winter opening next to the Nike Factory Store.

PUMA joins Legends Outlets’ diverse roster of nearly 100 name-brand retailers this winter.