KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in Kansas City’s Northland heard from the first Black female NFL coach on Friday.

Collette V. Smith joined the New York Jets in 2017 as a defensive backs coach. She’s a former football player herself.

Now her outreach program “Believe N You” is working to encourage student success. On Friday, she spoke at Oak Park High School.

“For all this to come full circle, for me to be the girl that wasn’t allowed to play football, just watching it on TV, to playing football at age 42 for a pro team and to coach in the NFL — to be the first Black woman in the history of the National Football League — to my little girl self, you have been enough,” Smith said.

North Kansas City School District, as a matter of fact, has four girls flag football teams with support from the Kansas City Chiefs.