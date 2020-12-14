First COVID-19 vaccines shipping to hospitals, health care facilities across country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to begin Monday, with shipments of the vaccine set to arrive at hospitals and health care facilities in all 50 states.

While we don’t know exactly which hospitals are getting the first shipments, there will be more than 600 sites with vaccine by Wednesday, and even more in the weeks to come.

More than 3 million doses of the vaccine are traveling across the country, packed in 80-pound containers with GPS and Bluetooth tracking. The doses will soon be in the hands of health care professionals.

In most states, health care workers will be the first to get vaccinated. In others, nursing home residents and first responders will be given that opportunity.

Weekly vaccine shipments are expected to start the week of Christmas.

Missouri is expected to receive more than 300,000 doses by the end of December and roughly 2 million doses by the end of February.

Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at 94 degrees below zero, so the first locations receiving it needed a way to keep vaccine in that temperature.