First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at Truman Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hospitals and public health agencies across the metro are expecting the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive at any time, and at least the first to report it’s received an initial shipment is Truman Medical Center.

Precious cargo arrived at TMC/UH this morning! As outlined by the federal and state governments, these are slated to go to our frontline staff who have been selflessly helping patients battling COVID. #COVID19 #CovidVaccine #COVID pic.twitter.com/g8z2XPu1oP — TrumanMedicalCenters (@TrumanMedKC) December 14, 2020

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mark Steele, M.D., Executive Chief Clinical Officer, stated in a news release.

“But it’s a very long tunnel. And so while the vaccine has arrived, we urge the public to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.”

Five sites in Kansas, including the University of Kansas Hospital, are expecting to have vaccine shipments by Tuesday. On the Missouri side of the state line, Saint Luke’s Hospital says it expects to receive a supply of vaccine anytime between now and Wednesday.

One of the first batches of vaccines arrived Monday morning in Colorado, at the state lab in Denver.

Governor Jared Polis says one box contains 975 doses, which the state plans to get into people’s arms within the next 72 hours.

Pfizer is shipping out nearly 3 million doses in this first wave. Doctors at KU are waiting for their supply to arrive from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Operation Warp Speed have really kept delivery secret,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, infection prevention medical director at KU Hospital.

“We know Kansas will start receiving first doses or first shipments Monday or Tuesday. It just depends what site you are at, if you are going to get it Monday or Tuesday.”

Gov. Polis in Colorado says each shipment has an electronic tracking device. He had to depress a red button in the box for three seconds to alert Pfizer that the shipment had been received.

Colorado expects to receive 40,000 doses by Wednesday.

KU doctors aren’t sure how many immunizations they will receive this week. Pfizer says 25 million doses should be available in the United States by the end of the month.