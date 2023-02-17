BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Kansas City is known each year for having Restaurant Week. A week where restaurants in the Kansas City metro offer dinning deals for 10 days and a chance for people to discover new local businesses.

Now for the first time, another metro city will be hosting its Restaurant Week for the very first time.

The City of Bonner Springs has announced its Restaurant Week will take place from Sunday, Feb. 19 to Saturday, Feb. 25.

This is our first attempt at getting the restaurants to all work together to promote eating locally,” said Megan Gilliland, economic development coordinator for City of Bonner Springs. “February tends to be a slow month and we’re just trying to help boost business and encourage people to visit their locally owned shops.”

The restaurants participating next week are Evergreen Lin’s, Kobi’s Bar, Oak Street Cafe, Olde Mill Ice Cream Shop, Quentin’s BBQ & Sides, Southern Girlz Eatery, Ten & Two Coffee Bar, Third Space Coffee and Twisters Grill & Bar.

Will be featuring southern home cooked meals for lunch specials. Half price southern style cheesecake from Mississippi as well as $0.75 cent wings and half price appetizers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. all week long.

Third Space Coffee announced it will be having a mac and cheese special, as well as a buffalo wrap. This will coincide with its Pretty in Pink drink, Mahometown Latte, Strawberry Soda, and Hunka Hunka Burnin Love Latte.