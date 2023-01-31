KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first flight to depart the new Kansas City International Airport terminal on Feb. 28 will land at Chicago Midway.

Passengers on Southwest flight 904, bound for the Chicago Midway International Airport, will depart at 5 a.m. The nonstop flight is expected to be an hour and 35 minutes.

According to the Southwest website, tickets start at $94.

City manager Brian Platt tweeted he will be on the flight.

Kansas City Deputy Director Director of Aviation Justin Meyer shared some of the other first flights to depart the new terminal on Twitter for the grand opening, including nonstop flights to Miami, Atlanta, Denver, and many more.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and other airport officials announced the Feb. 28 opening date for the terminal on Monday.