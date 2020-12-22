First health care workers at Kansas City VA hospital get COVID vaccine with veterans up next

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have reached frontline workers at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.

On Tuesday, hundreds of health care workers at the site received the shot, and the goal is to vaccinate 1,000 more, including veterans, by Dec. 27.

“We feel like we won the lottery today, so it’s a long time waiting. The vaccine work started in February. Everyone is so excited to receive the vaccine. We finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” KCVA Chief of Staff Ahmad Batrash said.

The hospital received 1,700 doses Tuesday morning. Additional shipments are scheduled for every other week starting in January.

The first in line to receive the vaccine was Dr. Sushant Govidan who said he was feeling a range of emotions.

“I am humbled. There is a bit of sadness for me just because everyone who has suffered and passed away. I think there’s just a very intense feeling,” Govidan said.

Finally getting the vaccine was a shot of relief for people like Dr. Kimberly Johnson Hatchett, also working the front lines at the site.

“I’m hopeful, really hopeful this is the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Hatchett said. “It’s the best Christmas present that we could give ourselves is getting this vaccine. I am hoping I get to hang out with my parents again, hang out with my family, travel.”

For now, the first people to get vaccinated will be frontline workers in the health care industry.

The vaccine will become accessible to high-risk and vulnerable veterans Saturday.

They are encouraging all veterans, even those who are not involved with the KCVA to contact the hospital and see if they are eligible to get the vaccine.