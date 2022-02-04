A community desperate for lodging has had its wishes come to fruition.

Gladstone’s first hotel has opened at 6901 N. Oak Trafficway. Not far from the city’s Linden Square development, the $15 million Fairfield Inn & Suites Kansas City North/Gladstone is part of the Linden Square community improvement district.

The hotel features 111 guest rooms and 22 executive suites. Amenities on the property include an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, cocktail lounge and breakfast offerings.

Within walking distance to Summit Grill and other shops and restaurants, the Fairfield Inn is owned and managed by Scarlett Hotel Group. Working with Gladstone city officials, SHG plans to be part of the community for years to come.

“The city of Gladstone’s vision of creating an amazing downtown district with premier dining, housing and office space has truly come to life,” Rob Sadoff, SHG principal and co-founder, said in a Tuesday release.

“We have already heard from guests that this is the nicest Fairfield Inn that they have ever stayed at, so I know the new hotel will provide a warm welcome to guests not only coming to Gladstone, but the entire Northland area.”