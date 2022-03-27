KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first JetBlue flight took off Sunday morning from Kansas City International Airport to New York, City.

The airline is offering non-stop flights to Boston and New York.

The airline rolled out the red carpet for 140 guests on the inaugural flight… celebrating with new york-themed balloon sculptures, music, cake, and swag bags.

Dignitaries were on hand to welcome JetBlue to Kansas city. the airline has a reputation for low fairs to limited locations.

A spokesperson for JetBlue tells us that they plan to keep fares down even amidst rising oil prices.

“There’s no denying the fact that with oil prices going up, we’re making smart decisions,” JetBlue Director of Airports Erik Hildebrandt said. “It’s two-fold. we’ve admittedly trimmed some of our markets that are underperforming markets to remain profitable, but we also recognize there’s pent-up demand and focus on areas like Kansas City, and go to the markets to bring that effect.

“We are flying the A22 aircraft which is incredibly fuel-efficient and offers a great product.”

