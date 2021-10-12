First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Kansas City, Kansas school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — First lady Jill Biden will spend part of the afternoon at a Kansas City school.

She will land around 12:30 p.m. at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport before traveling to El Centro Academy in Kansas City, Kansas. El Centro is a pre-K and elementary school that works to teach children in both Spanish and English.

There may be some minor traffic issues as Biden makes her way from the Downtown Airport to Kansas City, Kansas early this afternoon.

She will be joined by Rep. Sharice Davids and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcia to listen to the concerns of Hispanic Americans. Kansas City, Kansas is the first of a three-city stop for Biden as she celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. She flies to Chicago after her visit at El Centro.

Biden last visited Kansas City in May when she stopped by a vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri.