KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The First Lady of the United States will be traveling to Kansas City this week to visit local high schoolers.

Jill Biden will arrive in Kansas City at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m. she will visit the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence to showcase their program that supports civic literacy and education in the Kansas City community.

She plans to tour the museum and meet with local high school students and teachers.

At 5:30 p.m. she will give her remarks at a political event for the Biden Victory Fund.