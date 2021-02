KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Strange Music’s Krizz Kaliko is out with a new Super Bowl anthem for Chiefs fans and joined FOX4’s KC Kickoff to debut the music video for “Run It Back.”

Kaliko shot the video with local dancers at Union Station, watch it and Kaliko’s interview in the player on this page. He said his dream is to hear this song playing through Arrowhead Stadium with fans chanting along.

You can listen to the song here

You can also access his work through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.