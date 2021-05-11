First Vera Bradley outlet in Kansas City area coming to Legends

A display of handbags in the showroom at the Vera Bradley facility in Fort Wayne, Ind., Friday, April 7, 2006. Sales have climbed 30 percent each of the past five years, thanks in part to a recent surge in popularity among teenagers and college students. (AP Photos/Michael Conroy)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City is getting a Vera Bradley outlet store.

The metro’s first Vera Bradley outlet store will open this summer at Legend’s Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas.

The new store will be located in a 5,182-square-foot space at 1847 Village West Parkway, Suite K-109, next to Victoria’s Secret.

Vera Bradley specializes in luxury cotton handbags and luggage with fun, geometric patterns.

There is one Vera Bradley store in at Town Center Plaza in Leawood, however, that store is not a factory outlet.

An exact opening date has not been released.