First Vera Bradley outlet in Kansas City area coming to Legends

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City is getting a Vera Bradley outlet store.
The metro’s first Vera Bradley outlet store will open this summer at Legend’s Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas.
The new store will be located in a 5,182-square-foot space at 1847 Village West Parkway, Suite K-109, next to Victoria’s Secret.
Vera Bradley specializes in luxury cotton handbags and luggage with fun, geometric patterns.
There is one Vera Bradley store in at Town Center Plaza in Leawood, however, that store is not a factory outlet.
An exact opening date has not been released.