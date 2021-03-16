First virtual Unity Seder brings greater diversity to annual Passover event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — April will mark seven years since the Jewish Community Center shooting in Overland Park. On Tuesday, Seven Days and the Kansas City Jewish Community Relations Bureau/AJC celebrated Passover by inviting people of all faiths to a Unity Seder.

Because of COVID-19, the traditional Seder meal for Passover was a little untraditional and for the first time was virtual.

Passover commemorates the liberation of Hebrew ancestors from slavery. Each year the Jewish community joins together in a Seder eating foods with specific meanings.

“The Egg and Shank Bone represents the two different kinds of sacrifices that were offered at Passover,” Rabbi David Glickman instructed more than 100 participants taking place ahead of Passover, which actually begins next weekend.

In Tuesday’s virtual Unity Seder, as they went through those 10 plagues, dipping the bitter herbs, Kansas City’s Jewish Community Relations Bureau/AJC invited guests of all faiths and backgrounds to address modern issues plaguing our community, including inequities exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, immigration, the attack on the U.S. Capitol and racial injustice.

“Like the tears were shed after the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd continue to unite us as we fight for justice and democracy,” Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO Urban League of Greater Kansas City said, equating the salt water used in a traditional Seder.

“This past year has really challenged us in many ways, but the community ties that we have created have blessed people and carry them through these difficult times,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said.

Participants were asked in breakout sessions about the story of how their family came to America, how it shaped their American identity and what they’d like to be different at this time next year.

“Together we should spread the message of peace, love and equality for all. Remember on the other side is hope for us,” Muslim Jewish Advisory Council Co-Chair Muhammad Chaudry said.

Executive Director Gavriela Geller hopes the event fostered a better understanding of one another.

“I hope as well that people feel more energized and sort of reinvigorated in our collective pursuit of justice, that these feelings are something we can take towards action together,” she said.

Mayors of Kansas City, Topeka and Leawood also joined in reaffirming their effort to end anti-Semitism. Although 2% of Americans are Jewish, 62% of religious hate crimes in America target Jews.