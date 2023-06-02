OLATHE, Kan. — A popular Johnson County event will not happen as planned after thousands of fish die.

The Olathe Parks and Rec Department postponed the Olathe Fishing Derby at Cedar Lake. The event was scheduled to happen Saturday morning.

The department said thousands of fish died as a result of a naturally occurring fish kill.

The City is working with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to investigate the cause of the fish kill. At this point experts don’t believe the public is at risk.

Olathe said people near Cedar Lake may notice a smell for a short time. Crews plan to monitor the situation over the next few days.