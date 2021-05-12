Fisherman finds old car in Cass County lake, leading to police investigation

PLEASANT HILL, Mo.– Police are investigating after a fisherman discovered a car at the bottom of Pleasant Hill Lake Wednesday.

According to the Pleasant Hill Police Department, a fisherman using Sonar technology spotted the vehicle and reported it to police.

The car, an early 2000s model Chevy Monte Carlo, was pulled from the lake with the help of the Missouri Highway Patrol dive team, Stever’s Tow, the Harrisonville Fire Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The car is believed to have been in the lake for at least 15 years. The case is under investigation.