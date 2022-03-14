KISSEE MILLS, Mo. — A child’s body has been found in a southwestern Missouri waterway.

Authorities are working to determine if it is a boy who went missing last month, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Fishermen found the body around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Creek, which is part of Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County. Trooper Sam Carpenter said the body was found in the area where a 6-year-old boy went into the water on Feb. 18. The child’s name has not been released.

The child’s family lives about a mile from the site where the boy was last seen. Authorities said he and his two older sisters walked more than a mile from the home to the water.

