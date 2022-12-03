GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player has a lot more cash to spend for the holiday season after a pit stop during a recent fishing trip.

The Missouri Lottery said the lottery player was on his way to go fishing with his brother when he stopped at Zips Fuel Expresso off 71 Highway in Grandview, Missouri and bought a “Deck the Halls” Scratchers ticket.

He quickly realized after scratching off the ticket he had won one of four $50,000 top prizes offered in the game, according to the Missouri Lottery.

“I was just like, ‘Thank you ,Jesus!’” he said.

The Missouri Lottery said “Deck the Halls” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000.

