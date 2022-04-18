INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police Department officers arrested five people in a reported burglary in the 200 block of S. Huttig Avenue, which led to a police standoff early Monday morning.

Investigators say they believe one person they arrested is someone they want to question in connection with a homicide that occurred outside of Independence, but it’s unclear which case they’re involved with.

Detectives are working on interviewing the persons in custody to determine if the case will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information become available.

