Five BPU workers injured after utility explosion in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK officials say five Board of Public Utilities employees were injured Monday night in an explosion. Two of them suffered serious injuries.

BPU spokesman David Mehaff said the explosion happened around 9:30 p.m. near 9th Street and Minnesota Avenue where crews were working on underground cable.

When the workers got up out of the manhole, they flipped a switch, causing an explosion, Mehaff said. They believe it was a bad switch.

Five line workers were taken to the hospital with burns. Three of them were released Tuesday.

Two are still hospitalized but are expected to be released Wednesday.