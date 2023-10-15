KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving five cars left someone critically injured in southside Kansas City on Saturday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a car crash occurred at northbound US 71 Highway and Gregory Boulevard. It began when the driver of a red Pontiac rear ended a silver Chevy and a black Toyota.

That was followed by the driver of a white Chrysler swerving to avoid the crash and steering head-on into a concrete wall.

Police said the drivers of the Pontiac and Chrysler got out of their cars and stood in the middle of the highway.

A fifth driver, this time in a red Toyota, didn’t see the crash or the two people standing in the road. The driver ran into the Pontiac, which pushed the car into the two pedestrians.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to a hospital and treated for critical injuries. The identity of the seriously injured is unknown.