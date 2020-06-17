Five female administrators sue Lee’s Summit School District over pay, gender inequality

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District faces a new legal battle.

A group of five women, all administrators at several elementary schools, has filed suit in Jackson County Circuit Court against the school district.

The women claim male administrators are paid more and, upon hiring, are placed higher on the step scale.

Court documents also site concerns about how experience is determined, plus examples of males with less education placed in a higher step ranking than females with doctorates.

Melanie Olson-Cox is a new member of the PTA at Summit Pointe Elementary.

“It’s disheartening to think that there’s still so many inequities between a male administrator or assistant principal and principal and the female assistant principals and principals in our district,” she said.

“It sounds like we need to really figure out what’s going on in the leadership center and just get it together,” Olson-Cox continued. “There obviously has to be someone, a director of people or HR, that is working through these pay scales and figuring out what’s best. This just won’t work for us.”

The district has faced several hurdles over the last couple years, including a controversial superintendent and racial tensions.

When asked about the lawsuits, a district spokesperson replied via email: “Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools does not comment on pending litigation. We look forward to addressing this case through the legal process.”

