HOLDEN, Mo. — A crash southeast of Kansas City sent five people to hospitals over the weekend.

A report shows the crash happened at U.S. 58 Highway and Southwest 1001 Road near Holden around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

The crash report from the Missouri State High Patrol shows a 71-year-old man hit the back of a horse and buggy.

Three children and two adults in their 30s were in the buggy at the time of the crash.

A 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl were airlifted to Kansas City hospitals with critical injuries. A 3-year-old girl along with two adults were also injured and transported to hospitals for treatment.

The crash report shows the victims were not wearing seat belts at the time.

The 71-year-old driver of the car refused treatment at the scene.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.