OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Five people have been injured Monday afternoon after a crash in Overland Park.

The crash happened near 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

A Johnson County MedAct spokesperson said first responders took an 18-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries.

MedAct took a woman in her 50s to the hospital in stable condition, and two others injured in the crash refused treatment at the scene.

There is a large police presence in the area and the intersection is closed as officers investigate.

FOX4 is working to confirm more information and will update this story as more details are available.