KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An apartment fire in Overland Park Thursday night has left five people displaced.

Shortly before 8 p.m., crews from the Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District were called to an apartment fire at West 78th and Marty Street.

When crews arrived they reported heavy smoke from a second story apartment.

Crews searched the building and found the fire in the kitchen of the second story apartment.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started in an oven.

One resident was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The apartment unit with the fire was reported to have moderate smoke and fire damage. The apartment below was reported to have minor water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting with lodging for the five people displaced.