SHAWNEE, Kan. —Five people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Shawnee home early Friday morning.

Firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park, and Lenexa are on the scene of a house fire with injuries, 7000 block of Quivira.



One person was injured by escaping through a window. He has been transported to an area hospital.



At least two others are getting checked out by Med-Act. pic.twitter.com/xRypSatXAj — Mike Frizzell 🚒 🇺🇲 ⚾️ (@MFrizzell85) June 23, 2023

Just before 3:30 a.m., firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park and Lenexa were called to a home near 70th Street and Quivira Road. When crews arrived they found all the residents had safely exited the home.

Firefighters then quickly worked to extinguish a fire that had broken out in the kitchen.

Shawnee Fire Deputy Chief Corey Sands said three children and an adult were able to escape out of the back door. Another adult was able to escape the home through a window.

Emergency crews took both adults and all three children to an area hospital in stable condition. The family told fire crews they did not hear their smoke alarm go off.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.